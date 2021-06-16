VWCT provides info on youth productions

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre reminds families of the opportunity for young people to get on stage in the play Twelve Angry Pigs, directed by Monica Campbell. Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, and Monday, June 21, at the theater, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

Performances for this show will be July 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and August 1 at 2 p.m. In this comedic parody of Twelve Angry Men, a certain wolf is on trial for blowing down a pair of houses owned by the Three Little Pigs. A Jury of Swine must now decide if they will convict or declare the wolf not guilty. Most of the angry pigs believe the wolf is big and bad. However, some storybook characters help the pigs review the facts, and Pig No. 8 asks some tough questions that will make the rest of the pigs realize that the testimony of Little Boy Blue is nothing but hogwash

The cast of Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. works on song choreography in preparation for the production’s June 24 opening night. VWCT photo

Young people in first grade and up are invited to audition. There are a variety of roles available. Rehearsal will begin June 24. This show will rehearse in the evenings Sundays-Thursdays. Note: the cast will be limited to 25 actors.

Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. is currently in rehearsal, with performances set for June 24, 25, 26, at 7:30 p.m. and June 27 at 2 p.m. The musical is loosely based on a Saturday morning cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon (those who are old enough know the songs).

The show follows a young teacher, Grant, who is nervous about his first day. He turns on the TV and those memorable songs, such as “Just a Bill (on Capitol Hill)” and “Conjunction Junction” spring to life. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 21, and are $10 for all seats. To purchase tickets, go to http://vwct.org or call 419.238.9689 from 2-6 p.m. The show lasts 60 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.

The audience can participate in the fun by purchasing blinking star wands in the lobby before each performance (VWCT also invites the audience to sing along). Wands are $5 and can be purchased for cash only. Live theatre is back and is better than ever.