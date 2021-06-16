William C. Haller

William C. “Bill” Haller, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born December 8, 1930, in Van Wert, the son of Eugene B. Haller Sr. and Irene (Boroff) Haller, who both preceded him in death.

Bill was a quiet, soft spoken man. Anyone he met instantly liked him. On October 2, 1954, he married the love of his life, June Valerie (Creak) Haller, in St. Mary’s Parish Church of Ely, Cambridgeshire, England.

Bill met his bride when stationed in England while serving in the military. He very much enjoyed being in the United States Air Force for 20 years and served in various countries, including Labrador, Germany, England, France, and Thailand. Bill retired from his military career in April 1971 as a master sergeant. He then went on to retire from the United States Post Office in Van Wert after 20 years of service as a mail clerk and carrier.

In addition to his wife, June, he is survived by two daughters, Jane (Ed) Jacob of Van Wert and Sandra (Grant Hovis) Cobble of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Donald (Diane) Haller of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Nicole (Greg) Byrum and Matthew Frazier; four great-grandchildren, Noelle Byrum, Calvin Byrum, Estella Frazier, and Hayley Frazier; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Haller.

Bill was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene B. (Berta) Haller Jr., John (Joyce) Haller, and Samuel Haller; and a sister, Katherine (Pete) Agler.

Bill was a “jack of all trades” and single-handedly built their large family room addition. Another thing that Bill enjoyed with his wife, June, was taking a yearly vacation to Oahu, Hawaii. This was a very special place for them. Bill was a very special man and will be missed very much by his family and friends.

Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 178, Elks Lodge 1197, Moose Lodge 1320, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, all of Van Wert, and the American Military Society. He had attended Calvary Evangelical Church and Lifehouse Church, both of Van Wert.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Graveside military honors will be rendered at Woodland Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William`s memory may be directed to a military charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.