It may not be a huge amount of money, but the thought was gigantic. Local youngsters JB and Evy Baker spent the past two weeks operating a lemonade stand and then gave the proceeds to two local charities. Here, the youngsters are shown presenting $150 to Michelle White (left) and Deb Sealscott (right) of the Van Wert County Humane Society Capital Campaign Committee. “JB and Evy and their family are to be commended for recognizing the value of supporting their local community. These two represent the future of the humane society and the work we do,” Sealscott said. The money will go towards the construction of a new animal shelter/adoption center. Others interested in donating can contact White at michwhite66@yahoo.com. Humane Society photo