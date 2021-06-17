Comedian Jeff Allen coming to Niswonger

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live is bringing fun-filled laughter back to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this fall with clean, hilarious humor.

Leland-Smith Insurance presents Jeff Allen, who will provide world-class comedy on Saturday, November 6, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets costing from $27 are available now for corporate and family members. General sales begin on Friday, July 2. Annual Sponsors making ticket prices lower are Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Allen is the best at what he does — making people laugh as hard as humanly possible. His Happy Wife, Happy Life® message of a marriage gone wrong and redeemed has given laughter and encouragement to millions of people.

Allen’s comedy drives home the humor in everyday family life and the joy derived from a healthy marriage. He is a well-known comedian, appearing on many different media outlets that reach millions – Netflix, Amazon, Dry Bar Comedy, Pureflix, Warner Bros., and more.

Allen’s online content has amassed more than 200 million views on YouTube and Facebook, and he has made major appearances sharing his comedy with the world. Some include performing for the troops in Bahrain and on ships in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, the National Prayer Breakfast, and being the featured performer for George W. Bush’s inauguration.

Steve Mason, the vice president of operations services, at Chick-fil-A raves about the comedy Allen brings to life: “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with many excellent entertainment professionals during our annual meetings, and this was by far our most positive experience. I cannot adequately express how much everyone enjoyed Jeff Allen’s performance after our awards presentations.”

Van Wert Live event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office by phone at 419.238.6722 or in-person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The organization’s headquarters and box office are within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.