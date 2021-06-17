Crestview, Van Wert post ACME wins

Van Wert independent sports

ACME baseball teams from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert were in action on Tuesday. Results from the games are listed below.

Crestview 13 Delphos Jefferson 3 (five innings)

CONVOY — Ayden Lichtensteiger knocked in six runs to help Crestview to a five-inning 13-3 win over Delphos Jefferson.

Lichtensteiger doubled in Hunter Jones in the first, hit a second inning grand slam that plated Mason Speith, Carson Hunter and Jones, then singled and scored Hunter in the fifth inning.

Isaac Kline had two RBIs, Hunter scored four runs and Jones added three more. All three of Delphos Jefferson’s runs were scored in the second inning.

Hunter earned the win by pitching the first three innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts. Sheets pitched two innings and gave up just one hit while fanning three and Jones pitched the remaining inning and struck out two batters.

Van Wert 9 Lincolnview 8 (eight innings)

Van Wert scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning then held off Lincolnview for a 9-8 win.

With the score tied 5-5, Kaiden Bates scored on an error, then Ethan Mooney’s two-RBI single plated Ethan Rupert and Turner Witten, giving the Cougars an 8-5 lead. Luke Wessell then scored on a sacrifice fly by Damon McCracken.

The Lancers (1-1) responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning when Carson Fox drove in Keegan Farris, Reide Jackson stole home and Austin Bockrath doubled and scored Evan Miller. The game ended on a two-out fly ball.

Miller scored on a fielder’s choice and Bockrath stole home to give Lincolnview a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Travis Francis scored on a grounder in the third, but Miller drove in Fox in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

TJ Stoller answered with a fifth inning three-RBI double that scored Breckin Boroff, Dierks Knoch and Francis. Stoller later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Cougars a 5-3 lead. Lincolnview tied the game and forced an extra inning with a seventh inning steal of home by Fox and when Bockrath crossed home plate.

Stoller, Witten and Josh Reichert combined to throw 11 strikeouts for Van Wert (4-1), while Farris struck out three in seven innings of work.