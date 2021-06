Concert moved to NPAC…

Van Wert Live announces that, due to inclement weather concerns, the June 18 Feel Good Friday concert will be moved to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 concert with The Van-Dells. Food and drinks, other than water, are not permitted in the Niswonger auditorium. photo provided