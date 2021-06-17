Health dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of one confirmed case of COVID-19 since Thursday, June 10, for a total of 2,420 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,966 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, June 24, from 2-6 p.m., at the health department

Thursday, July 1, from 2-4 p.m., at the health department

Thursday, July 8, from 2-4 p.m., at the health department

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those age 12 and up, while Moderna is available for those age 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of a specific vaccine.

Those wanting to be vaccinated should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not currently making appointments at this time, with all clinics walk-in only. Those wanting to schedule appointments may call Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 or Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251.