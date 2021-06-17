Ohio to celebrate Juneteenth as holiday

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on Thursday’s developments regarding federal legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday:

Mike DeWine

“Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth, June 19th, a federal holiday. This action by the president also makes Juneteenth a state holiday, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code §124.19, which defines state holidays as including ‘any day appointed and recommended by the governor of this state or the president of the United States.’

“Pursuant to that statute, I also appoint and recommend Juneteenth, June 19th, as a state holiday. I also support legislative efforts to commemorate Juneteenth in the Ohio Revised Code.

“Because Juneteenth falls on a Saturday, this makes the previous business day, Friday, June 18th, the day the state holiday is commemorated. This means that most state offices will be closed, and most state employees will have the day off, with normal exceptions such as hospitals and public safety.”