United Way names new campaign chair

Independent staff and submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith announced Jacob Hamman as this coming year’s campaign chair.

Jacob Hamman

“Jake has been a great addition to our United Way Board. His background as a lawyer has made him an asset to our decision-making process,” Smith said. “The greatest thing about Jake is that I am able to ask him for his help with anything and his answer is always ‘yes’. He has helped with events such as Day of Caring, agency reviews, and now campaign chair. I expect that he will do great things for our campaign this year.”

Hamman moved to Van Wert with his wife, Betsy (Wilhelm), in 2019. After previously serving with two non-profit organizations in the Columbus area, he wanted to continue to try to make a positive contribution in his new hometown. In 2020, Hamman joined the United Way Board of Trustees and immediately recognized the incredible impact the United Way and its partner agencies had, and continue to have, on the local community. He has served on the Admissions and Review and Day of Caring committees for the United Way.

“Even through a difficult 2020 and global pandemic, the United Way and its partner agencies never stopped providing hope and needed resources to organizations, families, and individuals in Van Wert County,” Hamman said. “From a record-setting Rivals United event to the new look Fiesta Fun Friday took on, the 2020 campaign was hugely successful and demonstrated the compassion and kindness our community has. I’m proud to try and build off of those successes as this year’s campaign chair.”

This year’s campaign theme is “Neighborhood of Good.”

“My short time as a resident of Van Wert County has affirmed my belief that, at our core, we all want to take care of our neighbors,” Hamman said. “No organization exemplifies this more than the United Way and community agencies.

“Though a pandemic threw a wrench in our ‘normal’ day-to-day, the pandemic couldn’t deter the selflessness of our volunteers and donors,” he added. “My hope is that the 2021 campaign continues to tap into that sense of togetherness, so the United Way can continue its good and necessary work. With the help and generosity of those able, we can continue as a community to look out for our neighbors and provide resources wherever and whenever needed.”