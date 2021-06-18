CERT seeks help for house fire victims

Independent staff and submitted information

On Friday, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Van Wert Fire Department in connection with a house fire. CERT and The Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the family.

After meeting with the family, it was determined the following donations are needed:

Adult male: Pants 33×34, shirts XL, shoes size 11

Adult male: Shorts 2XL, pants 44×30, shirts 4XL, shoes size 13

Adult male: Pants 40×32, shirts 2XL, shoes size 12

Adult male: Pants 40×30, shirts XL, shoes size 12

Clothing donations can be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Upon delivery, inform the Salvation Army that the donation is for CERT and are for Case 1046, and the items will be held for the family to pick up.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to the Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. To ensure a donation goes directly to the family affected, include “Case 1046” in the memo.

For more information, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.