Council on Aging offers Shipshewana tour

Independent staff and submitted information

Area residents who want to explore backroad areas of Shipshewana, Indiana, they might never be able to find on their own are in luck.

Yoder’s Homestyle Cooking is one of the stops on the Van Wert County Council on Aging’s tour of Shipshewana, Indiana. photo provided

On Wednesday, September 15, the Van Wert County Council on Aging travel program will have exclusive access to Shipshewana’s backroads. Shipshewana is known as a one-of-a-kind destination for those who want to experience the simplicity of Amish culture, as well as purchase the delicious foods and quality products they produce.

During the Shipshewana excursion, a guide will provide knowledgeable information and provide in-depth answers to all travelers’ questions about Amish lifestyles and traditions. The excursion will include a visit to Lambright Country Chimes, which produces handmade wind chimes with over 40 unique sounds. Visitors will also enjoy stops at a local buggy carriage maker and Yoder’s Popcorn, which has been growing and selling popcorn since 1936 and offers their customers a wide variety of various premium popping corns and specialty popped corn.

Other stops along the way will include a visit to Crystal Valley Wood Shop, located in the heart of the Amish woodworking region, and a visit to Dutch Country Market, where locally made products are the specialty.

Lunch will be included on the trip and travelers will enjoy a delicious meal surrounded by beautiful scenery and fresh country air at Yoder’s Homestyle Cooking. Because the trip is a guided tour, the amount of walking will be minimal, which makes this a great excursion for those who just want to enjoy a day of relaxation and fun sightseeing.

Cost of the Shipshewana Backroads excursion is $130 and spots are limited. Those interested in reserving a seat for the excursion can stop at the Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert, or call 419.238.5011 or email info@coavw.org.

For those interested who don’t live in the immediate area, arrangements can be made over the phone.