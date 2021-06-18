The Van Wert County Courthouse

VBS kids give to shelter…

Kingsley United Methodist Church recently held its annual Vacation Bible School and raised money for the Van Wert County Humane Society. A total of $563.97 was contributed by children who attended. “Our goal was $500, but we overshot that amount by quite a bit,” said VBS Director Danielle Kundert, shown (left) presenting a check to Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott, while several VBS attendees look on. The contribution will go towards the Humane Society’s building project. Humane Society photo

