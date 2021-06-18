VBS kids give to shelter…

Kingsley United Methodist Church recently held its annual Vacation Bible School and raised money for the Van Wert County Humane Society. A total of $563.97 was contributed by children who attended. “Our goal was $500, but we overshot that amount by quite a bit,” said VBS Director Danielle Kundert, shown (left) presenting a check to Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott, while several VBS attendees look on. The contribution will go towards the Humane Society’s building project. Humane Society photo