Knights, Cougars pick up ACME victories

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview took advantage of Delphos St. John’s errors on Friday, while Van Wert rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Crestview 5 Delphos St. John’s 3

CONVOY — Crestview had just two hits, both by Nick Helt, but the Knights still forged a 5-3 ACME win over Delphos St. John’s on Friday.

Parker Speith scored on a fielder’s choice and Mason Speith scored on an error, giving the Knights a 2-0 lead after two innings. After the Blue Jays scored a run in the top of the third, Crestview responded with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Conner Sheets scored on an error and Preston Kreischer scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Speith.

Crestview added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Parker Speith scored on a Delphos St. John’s error. The Blue Jays, who added runs in the fith and seventh innings, finished with seven errors in the game.

Kreischer pitched the first four innings and allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk. Helt pitched the remaining three innings and struck out four while walking two.

Van Wert 10 Ottawa-Glandorf 8

Van Wert rallied from six runs down by scoring four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to secure a 10-8 ACME baseball win over Ottawa-Glandorf at Smiley Park on Thursday.

The Cougars improved to 5-1 with the victory.

After the Titans scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take an 8-2 lead, Aidan Pratt scored on an error three batters later, then Josh Reichert doubled in Damon McCracken and Ethan Mooney to make it 8-6.

After three walks in the bottom of the fifth, Breckin Boroff scored on a wild pitch then Pratt doubled and drove in Blake Bohyer and Kaiden Bates for a 9-8 lead. Pratt then capped the scoring by crossing home plate on a Titan error.

Van Wert’s first two runs came in the opening inning when Kaiden Bates scored on a bases loaded walk and a fielder’s choice by Mooney.

Ottawa-Glandorf outhit Van Wert 15-5 but the Titans finished with four errors in the game.

Pratt pitched the first two innings and allowed four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Carson Smith went 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with a strikeout, then Reichert pitched the remaining 3 1/3 innings and struck out two, walked two and gave up four hits.