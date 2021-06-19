Linda Kay Pace

Linda Kay Pace, 71, of Jonestown, and formerly of Ohio City, passed away at 2 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

She was born March 30, 1950, in Middle Point, the daughter of John Emerson and Donna June (Market) McGinnis, who both preceded her in death. On November 13, 1981, she married Gary Lee Pace, who survives. Together, they shared nearly 40 years of marriage.

Linda was raised in Middle Point and graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1968.

Linda had worked as a waitress at the former Conrad’s Truck Stop in Middle Point, at the former Borden’s Cheese plant, Greif Brothers, the Pic-N-Save bakery, Bob Evan’s Restaurant as a hostess, and Walmart as a door greeter, all in Van Wert.

Linda was a Sunday school teacher at the former Middle Point United Methodist Church and had been active at Trinity Friends Church, the former Christian Life Center, and, most recently, LifeHouse Church, all in Van Wert.

Linda had also volunteered at the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Also surviving is a son, Gary Lee Trent Pace of West Point, Kentucky.

She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Henry and Charlotte (Gray) Market; and her paternal grandparents, Thoburn Clifford and Myrtle Margaret (Reed) McGinnis.

The funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Matt Braun officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in King Cemetery near Middle Point.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

