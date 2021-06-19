Raymond Dean Young

Raymond Dean Young, 78, of Venedocia, died at 7:17 Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 13, 1943, in Bryan, to Walter Norman and Sylvia Mae Jones Young, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Spencerville High School, Class of 1961, he served in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Elizabeth Robey Young on July 10, 1965, in Spencerville.

Survivors include his wife, Mary, of 55 years; two children, Angela Annette (Haulie) Marshall of Kenton and Neal Ray (Heather) Young of Wildomar, California; four grandchildren, Bradly (Erin)Marshall, Katelyn Marshall, Simon Young, and Lillian Young; and one great-grandchild, Autumn Rae Marshall; three siblings, Lloyd Young of Destin, Florida, Marvin (Judy) Young of Spencerville, and Marie Young Detrick of Spencerville.

He was proud and supportive of his children and grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Norman Young and Glenn Young; a brother-in-law, Ned Detrick; and two sisters-in-law, Angie McGlothern and Jackie Young.

He retired from Aeroquip Corporation of Van Wert and had many occupations prior to that. He also enjoyed working at Huggy Bear Campground during a few of his retirement years.

Ray was a member of the Spencerville Friends Church, Spencerville Historical Society, and, at one time, the Lima Beane Barbershop Chorus and Gold Prospectors Association of America.

He had many hobbies and interests, including genealogy, bee keeping, rug weaving, and chair caning. He shared many of these hobbies with his wife. One of his favorite projects was restoring a 1957 MGA sports car. He also enjoyed traveling, helping others, and spending time with family.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Tomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Howard Dudley officiating. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Spencerville veterans.

The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. Monday, June 21, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice Care of Delphos or Spencerville Friends Church.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com.