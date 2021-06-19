Ronnie Font

Ronnie “Ron” Font, 70, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.

He was born July 19, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Charles and Almeda (Aldrich) Font, who both preceded him in death. On March 24, 1984, in Greenville, he married the former Peggy Lloyd, who survives.

Ron retired from Greif Brothers in 2012 after 42 years of service. He had also worked at Star Cleaning in Lima for 10 years.

In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by three sons, Jason (Cat) Font of Bronson, Michigan, Jamie (Mickey) Font of Ohio City, and Josh (Trisha) Font of Paulding; a daughter, Amanda (John) Carter of Union City; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Wayne) Ashbaugh of Huntington, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Mary Font of Grover Hill.

Ron was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl.

He loved to fish, go to flea markets, and ride motorcycles.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Buddy Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 21, and one hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.