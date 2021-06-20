Lauren Danielle Rupert

Lauren Danielle Rupert, 29, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly at 6:53 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

She was born August 7, 1991, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul Rupert and Michelle (Gutierrez) Rupert.

Lauren was a 2010 graduate of Van Wert High School/Vantage Career Center, where she earned her CNA certification. After graduating high school, she moved to Lake Worth, Florida, where she began her CNA career. After eight years in Florida, Lauren returned north but still maintained many Florida friendships.

She was an artistic person and enjoyed drawing, swimming, and making others laugh. Of all her activities, she loved spending time with her friends and family the most.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Michelle Rupert and Stan Ayers of Rockford; her father, Paul Rupert of North Manchester, Indiana; two brothers, Zach (Mikayla) Ayers of Antwerp and Logan (Kara) Rupert of Van Wert; three sisters, Jamee Ayers of Van Wert, Nicole Albright of Idaho, and Samantha Ayers of Rockford; her grandparents, William and Patricia Gutierrez of Florida and Elaine Rupert of St. Marys; three nieces, Josie Zuidema of Van Wert, Stella Albright of Idaho, and Ruby Rupert of Van Wert; a nephew, Summit Albright of Idaho; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alcaria “Kelly” Gutierrez, and her grandfather, Benjamin Rupert.

A celebration of Lauren’s life will be held at noon Saturday, June 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Bill Watson officiating.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Juvenile Diabetes Research: https://www2.jdrf.org/.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.