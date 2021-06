Library lists weekly summer schedule

The Brumback Library Summer Reading Program schedule of events for the week of June 21-26 is as follows:

Main Library

The Fascinating World of Insects & Birds

Monday, June 21

10:30 a.m. — Dr. Insecta’s Buglab

Dragonfly Craft

Tuesday, June 22

10 a.m. — Colorful Bird Stories & Craft Time

Wednesday, June 23

10 a.m. — Family Story Time with a famous Pigeon

10:30 a.m. — Science Central presents “What’s the Buzz”

Thursday, June 24

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

1 p.m. — MadCap Puppets present “Story Quest” on the Lawn at Main Library

Friday, June 25

10:30 a.m. — Symphony Story Time with Lima Symphony Orchestra Ensemble

Bird BINGO

Saturday, June 26

Sing a song for a prize

Bird BINGO

Bird House Craft

Convoy Branch

Monday, June 21

Dr. Seuss bookmark

Tuesday, June 22

Thing 1 Watercolor Painting

Wednesday, June 23

10-10:30 a.m. — Story Time & Wocket in My Pocket Craft

Wear something wacky for a prize

Thursday, June 24

Fox in Socks Craft

1 p.m. — MadCap Puppets present “Story Quest” on the Lawn at Main Library

Friday, June 25

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 26

Dr. Seuss Coloring Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, June 21

Dog Puppet

Tuesday, June 22

Branch is closed

Wednesday, June 23

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Tiger Mask Craft

Thursday, June 24

1 p.m. — MadCap Puppets present “Story Quest” on the Lawn at Main Library

6-6:30 p.m. — Story Time

Wocket in My Pocket Craft

Friday, June 25

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 26

Dr. Seuss Bookmarks

Ohio City Branch

Monday, June 21

Barn & Animals

Tuesday, June 22

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Old McDonald’s Farm Craft

Wednesday, June 23

Branch Library is Closed

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m. — MadCap Puppets present “Story Quest” on the Lawn at Main Library

Pasta Snake Craft

Friday, June 25

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 26

Animal Word Jumble

Willshire Branch

Monday, June 21

Barn & Animals

Tuesday, June 22

1 p.m. — Story Time & Old McDonald’s Farm Craft

Wednesday, June 23

Pasta Snake Craft

Thursday, June 24

1 p.m. — MadCap Puppets present “Story Quest” on the Lawn at Main Library

Corner Bookmark

Friday, June 25

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 26

Animal Name Jumble

Wren Branch

Monday, June 21

1 p.m. — Story Time & Barn & Animals Craft

Tuesday, June 22

Old McDonald’s Farm Craft

Wednesday, June 23

Pasta Snake Craft

Thursday, June 24

1 p.m. — MadCap Puppets present “Story Quest” on the Lawn at Main Library

Corner Bookmark

Friday, June 25

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 26

Animal Name Jumble