Angela Renee Staude

Angela Renee “Angel” Staude, 42, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Angela Renee ‘Angel’ Staude

Angel was born September 19, 1978, in Van Wert, the daughter of Denny Staude and Teresa (Alexander) Parrish.

Angel was a lifetime member of Women of the Moose Chapter 1320 and a member of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178, all in Van Wert.

Surviving are her father, Denny Staude of Van Wert; her mother, Teresa (Lynn) Parrish of Van Wert; a son, Elijah Logan Staude of Van Wert; one sister, Tracy (Brian) Mitchener of Huntertown, Indiana; two nieces, Lauren and Ava Mitchener; her maternal grandmother, Sylvia Alexander of Van Wert; her uncles and aunts, Ken Dasher of Van Wert and Mike (Jo) Staude of Van Wert; and cousins, Sara (TJ) Zura, Matt (Cherry) Staude, and Brian (Jenni) Staude.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Tom Alexander; her paternal grandparents, Franklin Staude and Faye Davis; and an aunt, Lori Dasher.

Angel was a caregiver, a loyal daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a friend, and a mother. Putting others first and love for family and friends were very important to her.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angel`s memory may be sent to Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

