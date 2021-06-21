Cougar ACME team defeats St. Henry

Van Wert independent sports

AJ Proffitt, Connor Pratt and Damon McCracken each drove in a pair of runs and Van Wert defeated St. Henry 9-5 in ACME baseball action on Saturday.

In addition, Proffitt, Pratt, Carson Smith and Brylen Parker each had two hits as the Cougars improved to 6-1.

The Cougars trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the third when Proffitt tripled in Blake Bohyer and Kaden Schaffer. Proffitt also scored on a sacrifice fly by Pratt to give Van Wert a 4-2 lead. Parker doubled and drove in Smith in the fourth and Travis Francis singled in Parker for a 6-2 lead, then the Cougars scored their remaining three runs in the fifth. Pratt’s RBI single plated Schaffer and McCracken’s two-RBI single allowed Proffitt and Pratt to score.

St. Henry added three runs in sixth inning.

Josh Reichert, Smith and Pratt combined to strike out six St. Henry batters.