Crestview board hears budget update, hires coaches

Regional track participant Jordan Updegrove spoke of his experiences during Monday’s meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Like other superintendents around the area and throughout Ohio, Crestview’s Kathy Mollenkopf is anxiously awaiting passage of the state’s next two-year budget.

During Monday night’s 20-minute school board meeting, Mollenkopf said the biennial budget, which must be approved by June 30, will include school funding and she said there are two currently different proposals — the Senate version and the House version.

“It’s critical for us because, with the Senate version of the bill, we stand to see no increase and that could be really problematic for us as a district,” Mollenkopf explained. “The House version provides projections that are about a 10 percent increase for us, so that’s way more palatable, so we will see what happens.”

Treasurer Ashley Whetsel noted the district hasn’t had a funding increase since 2019.

Mollenkopf also told the board that the planned bus parking lot and playground repaving project will begin on Wednesday.

The board heard from Crestview’s lone 2021 regional track and field qualifier, Jordan Updegrove and coaches John Rosebrock and Rachel Alvarez.

“It was really fun; it was exciting, but it was weird because I had been to all the other meets with the entire team and then I just showed up there (regionals) and it was kind of casual, just the one-man track team,” Updegrove said with a chuckle.

Rosebrock and Alvarez offered praise and both noted Updegrove served as a mentor and a leader to younger track and field athletes.

Updegrove finished third at district competition and fifth at the regionals in the 110-meter hurdles, one spot away from qualifying for the state meet. He’ll now turn his attention to music — he plans to try out for the Ohio State University Marching Band.

In personnel matters, Rosebrock was rehired as track coach, along with Jim Wharton (baseball) and Carl Etzler (softball). In addition, the board approved supplemental contracts for Terry Crowle, varsity baseball assistant; Gregg Mosier, junior varsity baseball; Kent McClure, eighth grade baseball; Danica Hicks, junior varsity softball; Sydney Bowen, eighth grade softball; Alvarez and Randy Grandstaff, varsity track assistants; and Danielle Ray and Shane Mills, middle school track. Doyle Sheets was approved as a volunteer baseball assistant, along with Kirstin Hicks and Bob Perkins as volunteer softball assistants.

Board members met in executive session to discuss employment and/or compensation of employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19.