John F. Miller

John F. Miller, 90, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday evening, June 18, 2021, at his residence.

John was born December 8, 1930, in Allen County, the son of John and Konetta (Spiece) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On September 30, 1950, he married the former Carolyn Graymire, who survives. Together, they shared a lifetime of memories.

He worked as a machinist and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. John was active in life and enjoyed attending all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Also surviving are his children, Steven (Cindy Larkin) Miller of North Charleston, South Carolina, Daniel Miller of Van Wert, Susan (Stacia Cammarano) Michaels of Seattle, Washington, Edward Miller of Van Wert, Charles (Angela) Miller of Convoy, Elizabeth (Michael) Hoersten of Van Wert, William (Cheri Goodwin) Miller of Van Wert, Michael (Tammy) Miller of Van Wert, James (Mary) Miller of Van Wert, Nicholas (Lisa) Miller of Convoy, and Catherine (Steve) Drake of Convoy; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and five brothers, Donald (Nancy) Miller, Richard (Gaye) Miller, Kenneth (Judy) Miller, James (Gwen) Miller, and Edward Miller.

John was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Mimi Miller; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John`s memory may be sent to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 50094.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.