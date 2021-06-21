Johnny Cash tribute coming to Niswonger

Independent staff and submitted information

HG Violet Equipment presents the No. 1 Johnny Cash Tribute Show, “Man iIn Black,” at the Niswonger on Saturday, October 9, starting at 7:30 p.m.

This Van Wert Live event offers a retro look, sound, and feel into the performance of American icon Johnny Cash, and delivers the raw prowess that made Cash a 20th-century pop culture figure. Member sales have begun, and start at just $34. General sales begin Wednesday, July 7. The Man In Black is presented by HG Violet Equipment, along with 2021 Annual Sponsors Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Shawn Barker will bring his Man in Black Johnny Cash tribute show to the Niswonger in October. photo provided

Man in Black is a touring, full-stage production that captures Cash’s pioneering ability to cross musical genres, age, and ethnic barriers. Shawn Barker is considered the pre-eminent Johnny Cash tribute artist, as well as an accomplished musician and singer/songwriter. Having an uncanny resemblance to the younger Cash, Barker’s portrayal is stunningly accurate and remarkably authentic.

In 2004, Barker auditioned for the part of Elvis Presley in the Broadway production of Million Dollar Quartet. The director, Floyd Mutrux, (Dick Tracy and American Hot Wax), recognized Barker’s unique talent and requested he audition for the part of Johnny Cash. Barker agreed and was instantly cast in the part.

“We have 100 people who can play Elvis, but we only have one that can play Johnny Cash,” Mutrix later said.

Since then, Barker has performed his unmatchable tribute to Johnny Cash all over the world, touring in Australia, Europe, Canada, and across the United States.

Event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting Van Wert Live events, is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Van Wert Live headquarters and box office is within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.