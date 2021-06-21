Marsh School holds spring fest; honors retiring teacher

Marsh Director of Education/Principal Robbie Breese presents Valori Dunn with a plaque honoring her years of service. Marsh photo

Independent staff and submitted information

The Marsh Foundation School held its annual spring celebration recently in the Bagley Auditorium.

The day included an awards ceremony, graduation, and a celebration meal. Two students earned and received their diplomas. This year, due to Covid restrictions, only Marsh staff, students, and families of the graduates were able to attend. However, the in-person event was much appreciated after holding it virtually last spring.

At the ceremony, many students received academic awards for their successes throughout the school year. This year’s event was extra special because longtime Marsh School teacher Val Dunn was honored in recognition of her retirement. Mrs. Dunn taught for 35 years, 22 of those at The Marsh Foundation School. She will be greatly missed.

On behalf of The Marsh, Director of Education/Principal Robbie Breese presented Dunn with a plaque during the ceremony to express the school’s gratitude for all she has given to the students she’s taught over the years. Students and staff also wished her well in all her future endeavors during a reception held following the ceremony.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youths and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages birth-17), adoption and independent living services.

Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children, and community members.