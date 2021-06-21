Monday Mailbag: OHSAA venues, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Monday Mailbag is back and this week’s comments and questions center around Lincolnview baseball, OHSAA state tournament venues and this year’s playoff football format.

C: I just want to salute the Lincolnview baseball team on an outstanding season. They made their school and the entire county proud. Great job guys! Name withheld upon request

A: I’ll second that. What a season it was for the Lancers and it was a privilege to watch and cover this team. The players and coaches are to be commended, not only for how they played but how they carried themselves throughout the season and the tournament.

Q: It was nice seeing the Lancers make it all the way to the state championship game but can’t the state find a more central location? It isn’t easy for everyone to pack up and travel three hours away to watch a game or games. Name withheld upon request

A: For many years the baseball state tournament was held in Columbus, which is about as central as you can get. Ohio State hosted it at one point as did the old Clipper Stadium and later, Huntington Park. For whatever reason, the powers-that-be at those venues decided they didn’t want to host the games any longer.

Once that happened, the OHSAA had to look for a venue suitable for state semifinal and championship games. Toledo and Dayton have very nice minor league parks, as does Eastlake (Lake County Captains). There’s also a very nice park in the Avon area that serves as home to the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League. However, none of those locations are anywhere near centrally located and to my knowledge, none were exactly beating down the door to host tournament games.

I agree, it would be nice to have something a bit more centrally located but right now that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

Q: Why does it seem like the OHSAA is shifting all of its state tournaments to northeast Ohio, including football? Name withheld upon request

A: As it stands right now, northeast Ohio is home to state football, baseball, softball and swimming.

State volleyball has been held at Wright State for years and this past season was at Vandalia-Butler High School, while girls and boys basketball has shifted to Dayton. With the exception of tennis (Cincinnati), I believe all other OHSAA state tournaments are held in the Columbus area.

The problem for OHSAA is that Ohio State doesn’t seem to want to host state tournaments. The reasons why might be a different discussion but if they can’t be forced to host games.

The OHSAA had planned on holding state championship football games at Fortress Obetz but COVID-19 changed those plans. With all due respect, Massillon and/or Canton is a far better venue for football than Fortress Obetz.

Personally, I think UD Arena in Dayton is superior to the Schottenstein Center for basketball. It’s smaller but it’s perfect and it’s a basketball-only arena. Plus, it’s a shorter drive for anyone in Van Wert County.

Look at it this way – a longer drive may not be ideal, but it’s sure nice having a local team or teams compete at that level.

Q: Is it true that an attempt was made to reduce the OHSAA football playoff field from 16 to 12 teams per region? Name withheld upon request

Yes, that’s correct. The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association recently filed an appeal asking the OHSAA to stick with the 12-team format as originally planned for the 2021 season.

12 teams per region was what OHSAA and the OHSFCA agreed on a few months ago but the OHSAA later decided on the 16-team format, a decision that seemed to anger the coaches association.

The OHSFCA’s appeal was denied by the OHSAA last week, meaning it’ll be 16 teams per region this fall. I suppose the coaches association could try to go to court but I seriously doubt that will happen.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.