Woman arrested at area convenience store

Independent staff and submitted information

WILLSHIRE — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a woman at RoadDog Convenience Store in Willshire.

Valerie Hardiek

Sheriff Riggenbach stated his office received a phone call at 10:35 a.m. Monday about a woman walking around with a gun. The caller advised the woman had been at the gas pumps for over an hour and acted as if she was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers.

Sheriff Riggenbach also stated his office received a second call about the woman, with the caller advising the woman pointed the gun at his back.

When deputies arrived, they located the woman walking around outside near the gas pumps, where her car was located. Deputies took the woman into custody without incident and conducted an investigation at the scene involving several witnesses. The woman was identified as Valerie R. Hardiek, 22, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Hardiek was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where she is being held pending an initial appearance on the felony and an arraignment hearing on the misdemeanor in Van Wert Municipal Court. Sheriff Riggenbach said the incident remains under investigation.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.