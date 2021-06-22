2021 edition of Lambert Days festival set for July 16-18

Members of the Lambert family ride in an antique Lambert automobile in the 2012 Lambert Days Parade. VW independent file photo

Independent staff and submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Association is finalizing plans for the 2021 Lambert Days celebration.

The park association is using this year to rebuild its annual festival and is planning on making 2022 bigger and better than ever. The group is still working on a few last-minute additions to be added to the 2021 schedule. This year’s events will be modified because of a lack of funds and time constraints related to the 2020 pandemic.

Lambert Days is always the third “full” weekend in July. This year, the dates are July 16-18.

Friday’s steak dinners will start at 4 p.m., with carryout available. There will also be a car show Friday, with registration starting at 5 and ending at 6 p.m., and judging at 7 that evening.

The “Lambert Days Pinball Classic” qualifier will be inside the community building, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, with the top half of the scorers playing a tournament Saturday evening, starting at 7. Open play will be available all weekend.

A fireworks display will be held on the park grounds at approximately at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will feature a hog roast dinner at the community building, starting at 4 p.m., with bingo starting at 5 that evening. The pinball tournament will continue at 7, with music provided by DJ Jaime Delgado.

On Sunday, the community building will be serving a chicken dinner and the 53rd annual Lambert Days Parade will start at 3 p.m.

The Community Building will be serving food all weekend, along with outdoor vendors. There will also be a 50/50 drawing — items and baskets that will be raffled off inside the building.

Follow the park association on Facebook or visit its website for future details.

There will be a community garage sale featuring homes within a five-mile radius of Ohio City. Those who are interested in having a sale should contact Laura at 419.771.9463. For general information, contact Jason at 567.259.9460, Brenda at 419.771.0583, Scott at 419.953.9511, or visit lambertdays.com.

Of course, all of this is being done by a handful of local volunteers. To achieve the potential of these events more volunteers are needed. Volunteer now and be a part of something that is bigger than just one person.

The park association is also in need of homemade desserts for festival dinners.