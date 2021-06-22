Play ball!

Crestview’s Isaac Kline slides into second base while Van Wert’s Ethan Mooney tries to make the grab (above), while Knights catcher Holden Thornell and Cougar base runner Blake Bohyer meet at home plate (below) during Monday’s ACME baseball game at Smiley Park. Van Wert scored five runs in the fifth inning and won 7-1. Turner Witten led the Cougars with three hits and two RBIs while Kline finished with two of Crestview’s six hits in the game. Van Wert improved to 7-1 while the Knights dropped to 2-3. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent