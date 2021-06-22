Ramos Haven of Hope interim director

Independent staff and submitted information

The board of directors at Haven of Hope announce the hiring of Jamie Ramos as interim executive director of Haven of Hope Men’s Homeless shelter in Van Wert.

Jamie Ramos

“I feel that every person deserves to have a warm, safe place to lay their heads at night, and a hot meal in their bellies,” Ramos said. “The shelter is doing its part to provide those men who are down on their luck, at the very least a place to sleep, a meal, a shower, and laundry facility, and perhaps a chance at a better life,

Ramos will be supported by the board of directors composed of leaders from area businesses, nonprofits and area churches.

“I am so very honored to be a part of this organization,” Ramos added. “I plan to focus on sharing our mission with the community and show them how they can get involved with Haven of Hope.”

The Haven of Hope Shelter of Van Wert County is a community of Christians that have come together to help displaced men in Van Wert County by providing a place to stay and ongoing guidance to obtain the resources necessary to embrace the next chapter of their lives. To learn more or to get involved, visit https://havenofhopevw.org/.