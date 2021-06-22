Virginia Kay Smith

Virginia Kay “Ginny” Smith of Holland (Ohio) passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mary Harvey, and her husband, Kenny Smith.

She is survived by her brother, John (Pat) Harvey; her two daughters, Sandy and Sherry; and her grandson, Tyler.

Ginny was born in Van Wert in 1941 and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1959. Her early career was spent working for Bob Jerome Insurance until she left to start s family after her marriage to Kenny Smith in 1963. Both were active members of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Ginny enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, journaling, camping, and all things Ohio State Buckeyes, but her true passion was reading. She shared this love with everyone she met. She encouraged her daughters, nieces, and nephews by taking them to the Brumback Library for summer reading programs. She helped others find the joy in reading through her work in GED programs in Van Wert, as well as Toledo.

After becoming a grandma, Ginny moved to Toledo to be closer to her family. She took a job at Yark Automotive as customer relations manager. She was also a docent for the Toledo Art Museum and an after-school tutor at Calvary United Methodist.

Ginny’s superpower was taking the simple things and making them incredibly special. She was an amazing grandmother who loved her grandson more than anything. She taught her daughters they can do anything and be anything they choose. Her quiet determination and perseverance are a testament to her strength, intelligence, and creativity. She gave so much of herself to everyone she met. We were all so blessed to have her touch our lives. She lived every day trying to make someone else’s day better.

A celebration of Ginny and a life well lived will be held at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Family and friends are invited to come and share a story or two, laughs, and hugs.

Memorial donations in memory of Ginny can be made to Brumback Library in Van Wert, (checks can be mailed to 215 W Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891), Toledo Lucas County Public Library (www.toledolibrary.org/llf#memorialgifts), Read for Literacy (www.readforliteracy.org/support#donate), or just pick up a book and think of her.