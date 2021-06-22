Willshire Sportsman’s Club sets July event

Independent staff and submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club announces its annual Flea Market and Trade Days, to be held dawn to dusk July 29-31 at the club site, two miles east of Willshire on Ohio 81.

Bring the entire family — admission and parking are free. All types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, and fishing and hunting supplies will be available for sale. The Vendors Auction is Saturday, July 31, starting at 6 p.m.

Breakfast, lunch, and supper concessions are available each day. The Willshire Fire Department will host breakfast, starting at 5:30 a.m. Lunch and supper are hosted by the Parkway Booster Club.

A few vendor spaces are still available for $30. No three-wheelers or four-wheelers are allowed, except for those handicapped; must be 16 to drive a golf cart.

The latest details and updates will be posted on Willshire Sportsman’s Club Facebook page. Like and message the club at @WillshireSportsmansClub.

Willshire Sportsman’s Club is non-profit organization that offers membership for only $10 per year. Club meetings are every third Monday at 7 p.m. and two turkey shoots are planned for this fall. The public is welcome. Contact Ron Schumm at 419.495.2730 or Dan Strader at 419.203.4557 for details.