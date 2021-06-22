Youth fishing tourney set for Saturday

A free children’s fishing tournament for those ages 3-13 will be offered this Saturday, June 26, by the Van Wert Parks Department.

The tournament will take place at the Smiley Park pond next to Leeson Avenue from 9-11 a.m. No registration is required but fishing will begin promptly at 9 a.m. so youngsters, parents, grandparents or legal guardians should arrive early to claim a spot.

There will be two separate age groups (ages 3-7 and 8-13) with each group having a first, second, and third place for the largest fish caught. Each child should bring their own fishing pole, tackle and bait for the tournament.

Questions should be directed to the Jubilee Park office, 419.238.9121.