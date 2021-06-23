‘Hams’ prepare for annual Field Day event

Independent staff and submitted information

Members of the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club hope history will repeat itself this weekend during the annual Field Day exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League.

The local amateur (ham) radio operators won their classification during last year’s field day, a 24-hour event designed to test radio operators’ abilities to operate their radios under less than ideal conditions. Emergency generators and temporary antennas will be used to simulate emergency conditions.

The club will set up and be ready to operate by 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 26, and contact other amateur radio operators until 2 p.m. Sunday. Aside from being an emergency preparedness exercise, hams try to contact as many stations as possible.

The public is invited to visit the field day operation, which is held at the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Marsh Foundation grounds off Lincoln Highway. The address is 1220 E. Lincoln Highway.

For more information about field day and amateur radio, go to w8fy.org or arrl.org.