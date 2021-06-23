Hoopin’ it up!

Members of the Van Wert High School basketball team traveled about 3.5 hours to Sherrodsville, Ohio to compete in the Eastern Ohio Basketball Camp, which was comprised of scrimmages and games. There were 32 varsity teams and 22 junior varsity teams from across the state and the Cougars played about 30 of them in three days. The varsity team lost to a formidable Dover team (Division I) in the semifinals of the tournament. Photo submitted