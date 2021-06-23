Man given prison on sex-related charge

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Portsmouth man was given a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a sex-related count in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Miguel Castro, 29, changed his plea to guilty to one count of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin Burchfield then sentenced him to 60 months in prison on the charge, with credit for 284 days already served. Castro was also designated a Tier 3 sex offender and must register as a sex offender every 90 days for life.

Four other people were also sentenced this past week.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 160 days in jail on a charge of obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield gave her credit for 141 days already served.

Bobby Burnett, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 63 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Tralisa Lane, 29, of Delphos, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for nine days already served, on one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Anthony Oliver, 26, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, including 200 hours of community service and substance abuse and mental health assessments, along with any treatment recommended, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree.

Two people entered pleas during arraignment hearings this past week.

Austin Hicks, 23, of Kendallville, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count each of counterfeiting, a felony of the fourth degree, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Nicholas Conn, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Conn was released on a personal surety bond, with the specification that he not operate any vehicle while his case is pending, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 21.

Two people entered changes of plea in hearings this past week.

Ethan Goff, 32, of Venedocia, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentencing investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 3.

Amanda Wortman, 41, of Lakeview, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.