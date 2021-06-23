Things are really hopping at The Wass

We are gearing up for the return of Town Creek Live and the sixth annual Duck Derpy, a rubber ducky “race” on Town Creek (win up two $1,000)! Racing ducks can be “adopted” at the Wassenberg Art Center, our partner Main Street Van Wert, or online at wassenberartcenter.org.

Thanks to Central Insurance, Van Wert Health, and First Federal of Van Wert, we will be welcoming some very large guests. Dinosaurs! There will be a Town Creek Jurassic Art Exhibit, games, activities, and art projects.

Dinosaurs are making a debut at Town Creek Live on July 10.

Town Creek Live is scheduled for July 10, 3 p.m.-midnight. Give us a call if you would like to become involved making Dino-art or would like to volunteer at Town Creek Live!

Our annual June Art Exhibit continues until July 4. Great work at reasonable prices — come and see this incredible collection of regional art

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.