Vantage house viewings, auction dates set

Independent staff and submitted information

Open houses are scheduled for June 27 and July 11, from 1-2 p.m., for those interested in the purchase of the house built by Vantage junior and senior carpentry students on the corner of Keplar and Market streets in Van Wert.

The house has been a partnership project between Vantage Career Center and the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank). The Land Bank donated the lot and is sharing the costs of construction.

The Vantage Carpentry Class house project can be viewed this Sunday, from 1-2 p.m. The house will have another viewing on July 11, at the time time, and will be auctioned off on Thursday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. photo provided

The house is scheduled for a public auction on Thursday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m., and proceeds will be used to replicate the project for the carpentry students to build another home during the 2021-22 school year. The three-bedroom, two-bath house is approximately 1,200 square feet, with a two-car side-entry garage and covered front and back porches.

Instructor Jerry Robinson said that the Vantage students have done everything from floors and foundations to framing walls, sheeting walls, and setting trusses. The students have benefited from hands-on learning and building this home from the ground up. Students from the electricity lab have also worked on the home.

The public is invited to the above open houses, allowing prospective buyers the opportunity to secure pre-approval on financing prior to bidding on the home.