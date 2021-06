Concert site moved…

Due to inclement weather concerns, this Friday’s Feel Good Friday Concert will be moved to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 concert with the fiddling Country music trio Farewell Angelina (above). This entertainment experience is sure to be a wild ride. Friendly reminder: food, and drinks, other than water, are not permitted in the Niswonger auditorium.