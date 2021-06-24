Li’view bd. OKs contracts, honors athletes

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A month after approving a contract with Lincolnview teachers, the school board has formally agreed to a deal with members of the Lincolnview Classified Education Association.

The new contract with support staff members, which was approved during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education, runs from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2024. It’s identical to the contract with the Lincolnview Education Association and includes annual raises of, respectively, 2.5, 2.25, and 2.25 percent.

“I’d like to say thank you to union president Lucy Rice and her committee for working with us to complete that agreement,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said. “I especially want to say thank you to Lori Snyder and Mark Zielke, who sat on the committee to represent the board with myself and Mr. Bowersock for this contract and also the teacher contract. I think the contract is very fair to both sides and we’re happy to have that done.”

Later in the meeting, the superintendent told the board he’s heard no specific information from the state about COVID-19 and the upcoming school year, but he said he’s hoping things will return as close to normal as possible.

He also said, as it stands now, there will be no mask mandate for students, teachers, or other staff members.

“That will be up to each individual student and employee if they want to wear a mask,” Snyder stated. “It’s not going to be required to wear them.”

During his report, Treasurer Troy Bowersock he’s waiting to see which version of the state’s next two-year budget is approved by the legislature. The version approved will directly affect school funding and he said he prefers the House version over that proposed by the Ohio Senate.

“The House proposal is of much more benefit to our school district, whereas, under the Senate proposal, we would not see quite the increase,” Bowersock said. “When you look at our state funding over the past several years we have been somewhat straight lined, so we would be a proponent of the House version.”

The state legislature has until June 30 to approve the two-year budget.

Also Wednesday, the board honored track and field state qualifiers Cole Gorman, Daegan Hatfield, Camden Mller, Landon Moody, Dylan Schimmoeller, and Sami Sellers, along with the regional runner-up softball team, and the state runner-up baseball team.

The board also accepted a lengthy list of donations for OHSAA state baseball tournament expenses.

District resident Scott Eddy, who spoke at the previous three meetings about a club formed for gay students, pressed the board for a timeline on three policy changes he proposed in April. One would require parental permission for all non-core student activities, while the others would prohibit instruction on sexuality outside of sex education classes and would require students to use restrooms and locker rooms based on their biological gender instead of transgender identification.

“There’s really no timetable on that, when (or) if a policy change will happen,” Board President Lori Snyder noted. “When the time comes that we potentially look at changing our policy, then that notification will go out.”

Four district residents in attendance spoke against Eddy’s suggestions, with one person calling them “ridiculous and childish.” The others said the issue isn’t going away and they’d like to see it addressed by the board one way or another.

Three resignations were accepted by the board — intervention specialist Jill Cockerell, third grade teacher Elizabeth Utz, and second grade teacher Dan Williamson, and the board hired Lori Klausing as a part-time music teacher, Stephen Archinal as instrumental music teacher, and Damaris Murphy as an intervention specialist.

The board also approved a lengthy list of supplemental contracts, including Baily Clement, spirit squad advisor; Tonia Verville, National Honor Society; Greg Byrum, high school Science Club advisor; Christine Doner, Spanish Club; Paula Johnson, Senior Class advisor; Kirstie Schroeder and Valerie Parsell, co-Sophomore Class advisors; Elizabeth Gerdeman, Karla Bowersock and Kris Tow, all Freshman Class advisors; Jay Hoersten, industrial tech advisor; Jordan Dues, FFA and Young Farmers advisor; Deb Stetler, Student Council and Scholastic Bowl team advisor; Brenda Leeth, Beta Club; Archinal, junior high/high school instrumental; Stacie Korte, junior high/high school vocal; Alison Hammons, high school cheerleading; and Korte, Adam Owens, Kevin Losh, and Hollie Ford, Saturday School teachers.

Briana Geiger was approved as girls’ golf coach, Tricia Hughes was hired as eighth grade volleyball coach, and Benji Byrne was approved as a boys’ varsity assistant basketball coach.

A list of volunteer coaches was approved, including Jeff Jacomet, junior high/high school cross country and track; Al Arnold, Marla Kemler, and Curtis Miller, high school track; Kendra Heffelfinger, junior high track; Kyle Stechschulte and Eric Giessler, high school baseball; Jody Taylor, junior high/high school wrestling; and Megan Evans, high school volleyball.

In other business, the board approved lunch prices for the upcoming school year and accepted a bid from Arps Dairy for the 2021-2022 school year. The board also agreed to contracts with Scott Equity for gas and diesel fuel and 4-K Tire.

Board members granted approval for Lincolnview FFA students and advisor Jordan Dues to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 26-29, and the board agreed to allow Dues and the Lincolnview FFA Officer Team to attend the Officer Retreat in Hocking Hills July 18-20.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.