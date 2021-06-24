No new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports no new confirmed cases or hospitalizations of COVID-19 since Thursday, June 17. The total of confirmed cases remains at 2,420.

To date, the health department has given 11,030 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, July 1, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 8, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 15, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 2-4 p.m.

Currently, all clinics are being held at the County Health Department.

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to those age 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinics dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Attendees should bring a photo ID and any applicable insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.