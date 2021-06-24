Vantage Board handles finances, says goodbye to Tyler

Outgoing Vantage Adult Education Director Kit Tyler (left) attends her final board meeting. Also shown is her replacement, Angie Fahy. photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Financial matters, saying goodbye to an administrator, a look at the future, and personnel matters made up the majority of Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

Meeting a week earlier than normal to close the books on fiscal year 2021, the board approved final revenues and appropriations. The board also authorized temporary fiscal year 2022 revenues and appropriations, transferred $225,040 to the maintenance fund and agreed to three different transfers: $50,000, $85,000, and up to $250,000 from the general fund to adult education.

Board members said goodbye to Adult Education Director Kit Tyler, who’s retiring after two stints at Vantage. She noted it’s been a pleasure serving at the career center and Superintendent Rick Turner thanked her for her strong leadership.

During her final report to the board, Tyler said the Van Wert County Foundation is setting up $50,000 worth of scholarship money for adult education STNA, CDL, and welding students and she explained how federal CARES Act funds have been used by the adult ed program, including virtual and distancing learning, new equipment, emergency grants for students, and reducing outstanding student debt.

Tyler is being replaced by Angie Fahy, who was also in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting.

During his report, Turner said carpentry students are moving along on the program’s spec house at the corner of Keplar and Market streets in Van Wert. Open houses are scheduled for this Sunday and Saturday, July 11, from 1-2 p.m., and the house will be sold at auction on July 22.

Turner also said he expects masks to be optional for students and employees during the 2021-2022 school year, but he added things could change.

“We’ll certainly adjust our procedures as we need to keep our staff and our students safe as we progress through the year,” Turner said.

Vantage therapy dog Tillie II chills during Thursday’s board meeting.

Like other superintendents, Turner said he’s waiting to see how school funding shapes up in the state’s next two-year budget, which must be approved by the legislature by June 30.

“The two chambers have completely different plans on how they want to fund the schools, so right now it’s a guess how the final budget will look,” Turner explained.

High School Director Mike Knott briefly addressed the board and said over 80 percent of incoming students came in last week to get fitted for school uniforms.

In other business, the board gave final approval to the 2021-2022 school calendar and electronic school handbook, and board members approved school lunch prices, which will remain unchanged during the upcoming school year.

A purchase contract with the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) for property at 143 E. Raymond St. in Van Wert was approved, along with a memorandum of understanding with Apollo Career Center for the Aspire Program.

An agreement was approved with Garmann Miller & Associates for design and engineering services to evaluate Vantage’s wish to renovate and potentially add to the campus. The agreement is not to exceed $18,000.

Special education instructor Susan Farr presented Tillie, a therapy dog, to the board. The 2-year-old golden doodle will be at Vantage one or two days a week during the upcoming school year.

In personnel matters, Cicely Gasvoda was given a one-year contract as in-school discipline coordinator and a number of adult education instructors were hired on an as-needed basis, including Brenda Fuerst, Erin Askins, Sara Beining, Kristie Jones, Amanda Michel, Michelle Porter, Allison Singer, and Molly Stephenson, heath occupations; Hartsel Bryant, CDL training manager; and Matthew McDougall and Steven Stechschulte, public safety.

The board also approved $1,000 stipends for Leigh Carey and Wendy Baumle as school safety coordinators and board members accepted the retirement resignation of senior English instructor Laura Stocksdale.

Before the start of the meeting, board members took a brief tour of the facilities and after completing the business portion of the agenda the board meet in executive session, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5.