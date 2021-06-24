VW ACME team wins, Legion team falls

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 8 Lincolnview 1 (ACME)

Van Wert scored five runs in the fourth on the way to an 8-1 home ACME win over Lincolnview on Wednesday.

AJ Proffitt scored on a wild pitch to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead the bottom of the second inning, then Ethan Mooney’s three-RBI double increased the lead to 4-0 in the fourth. Proffitt singled in Mooney after that, the Proffitt scored on a double by Blake Bohyer.

Lincolnview’s Evan Miller scored on a fifth inning error, then Kaiden Bates drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars with a single in the bottom of the inning.

Van Wert’s Josh Reichert pitched a complete game and recorded 10 strikeouts and two walks while allowing 10 hits. Kyle Hamilton pitched four innings for Lincolnview and gave up six runs (five earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Brandon Renner went the remaining two innings and allowed three hits while fanning three.

Sidney 2 Van Wert 0 (Legion)

SIDNEY — Sidney Post 217 held Van Wert American Legion Post 178 in check in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Post 178 managed five hits, including two by Tyler Dehan (St. Henry). Sidney also had five hits and scored both runs on errors in the fifth inning.