Friday Flashback: runners in C’bus

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to June of 2013 when Van Wert County track and field athletes headed to Columbus to compete in the OHSAA state meet. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert’s 4×800-meter relay team set a new school record but still had to come from behind to finish fourth in an extremely fast race Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Seth Kopp runs his leg of the 4×800-meter relay race on Friday. Van Wert finished fourth in the race finals in a time of 7:54.57. (Monica Campbell/Van Wert independent)

The relay team of Connor Holliday, Seth Kopp, Kase Schalois and Jared Fleming ran a 7:54.57 in the race, which was won by a team from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in 7:48.88.

The school’s 4×400-meter relay team (Seth Kopp, Nick Krugh, Quincey Salcido and Fleming) finished sixth in 3:24.77 to qualify for today’s finals, while the 4×200-meter relay team (Kopp, Krugh, Terrance Branson and Kevon Pierce) finished 12th in 1:31.44 to end its season.

Fleming will also compete in the 800- and 1600-meter runs, both of which he won at the regional level. The Cougar senior is also the defending state champion in the 800-meter race.

On the girls’ side, Amanda Clay was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 58.15 seconds to qualify for a berth in the finals of that race, while Alexis Dowdy will also compete today in the shotput finals.

Lincolnview’s 4×800-meter boys’ relay team (Bayley Tow, Jeff Jacomet, Ben Bilimek and Kade Carey) finished in ninth place in 8:19.03 in the Division III race on Friday, while Crestview’s Mycah Grandstaff is in the 3200-meter run finals today.

Knight freshman Isaiah Kline didn’t qualify for the finals in the 400-meter dash, as he finished 16th in that race in a time of 50.64.