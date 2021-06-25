Measure includes infrastructure funding

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine applauded the work of the Ohio General Assembly Friday afternoon as lawmakers sent priority legislation, Amended House Bill 168, to his desk to be signed.

Mike DeWine

“The actions that we took over the past year, including cutting state spending, freezing hiring, and not relying on the Rainy Day Fund, put us in a position today to use these recovery funds to make forward-looking investments,” said Governor DeWine. “These investments in Ohio’s future address my critical priorities: strengthening our children’s behavioral health system, improving the water infrastructure in neighborhoods all across the state, and providing local leaders in every community with funds to address their unique, post-COVID needs.

“And by paying off the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund loan to the federal government, our businesses can focus on job one which is getting Ohioans back to work,” the governor added.

House Bill 168 includes four key provisions, appropriating funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA):