More Community Days event info released

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee has provided more information on this year’s activities and events. The festival is planned for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, in Edgewood Park.

On Friday, KOI Drag Racing will be held, with registration and practice beginning at 5 p.m. and eliminations at 7 that evening. Cost if $5 for general admission, with kids 10 and under admitted free. A pit pass is $10.

Entry fees for the diesel class are $20, with a $10 entry fee on all other classes. All fees include 100 percent payback. Those wanting to enter should visit www.koidragracing.com or “KOI Drag Racing” on Facebook. Food and beverages will be available, while coolers are prohibited.

Saturday’s activities begin with a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast hosted by Convoy Fire & EMS from 7-10 a.m. in the Edgewood Park building. Cost is a donation to the fire boot for dining in or carryout. Convoy Fire & EMS will also have a display of fire equipment at the park, while a life flight helicopter will make a landing sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kids activities on Saturday include a Kiddy Tractor Pull, with registration at 11 a.m. and pull start at noon; inflatables starting at 11 a.m.; and the Mark’s Ark Animal Show at 11 as well.

A cornhole tournament will begin with registration at 11 a.m. Saturday, while the tournament will begin at noon. There will be a blind draw and entry fee of $25 per person, with $5 of that going to the Convoy Community Days Committee. Participants are guaranteed seven games, with a five-game round robin for seeding and a double-elimination tournament to follow. Participants should bring their own bags and chairs for seating. Food and beverages will be available (no coolers or outside beverages). Those interested can call Gary Schaadt at 419.203.5577 or Dan Wolfrum at 419.769.3577.

The Community Days Parade will be held at 4 p.m., with line-up starting at 3 p.m. in the Crestview Local Schools parking lot. The parade will travel from the school on Tully Street and then turn on Main Street and end at the park. This year’s parade grand marshal is Brent Jones and the theme is “Convoy, Always Ready to Lend a Hand.” Registration forms are available on the village website or by contacting the village offices.

A hometown chicken dinner prepared by the Van Wert Fire Department will be served from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the park building. The dinner includes half a chicken, potato, cole slaw, and lemonade for $8. Carryouts are available.

An ice cream social sponsored by the Village of Convoy Historical Society will run from 5-7 p.m., with free cake and ice cream until they are gone.

A MICHINDOH truck and tractor pull will be held, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Edgewood Park Track. General admission is $5, with those 10 and under admitted free. A pit pass is $10. Food and beverages will be available (no coolers). There will be a number of classes featured (for more class information, call Matt Kahn at 260-701.1102). A purse of $550 will be offered in all by the open class. There is a fee of $50, with 100 percent payback.

Convoy Lions Club is also hosting bingo from 7-9 p.m. in the park building.