Summer ball: VW ACME, Post 178 win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s ACME and Legion baseball teams were in action on Thursday and both posted exciting wins. Below is a brief recap of the games.

Van Wert 6 Piqua 5 (Legion)

Behind two hits and two RBIs by Lincolnview’s Carson Fox, Van Wert American Legion Post 178 built up a four run lead then held on to defeat Piqua Legion Post 184 6-5 on Thursday.

Fox had RBI singles in the second and fourth innings and Post 178 led 6-2 after the fourth. Piqua scored three runs in the top of the sixth and had the tying run on base in the seventh, but Tyler Dehan (St. Henry) induced a fly ball and tossed a strikeout to preserve the victory.

Hayes Burton (Elida) pitched the first six innings for Post 178 (4-2) and gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts.

Van Wert 7 Celina 5 (ACME)

Van Wert scored four runs in the fifth to erase a four-run deficit and the Cougars went on to defeat Celina 7-5 in ACME action on Thursday.

Turner Witten led Van Wert (9-1) with a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Brylen Parker, Ethan Rupert, Luke Wessel, Dierks Knoch and Travis Francis each drove in a run for the Cougars.

The Cougars led 1-0 after the first inning but the Bulldogs scored four in the third. Each team scored a run in the fourth then after the four-run fifth, Van Wert added an insurance run in the sixth, a solo home run by Wessell.

Witten pitched the first five innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, while Rupert pitched the remaining two innings and gave up just one hit. Witten and Rupert each recorded a strikeout.