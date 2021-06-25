VWHS Class of 1975 sets reunion dates

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1975 Reunion Committee has scheduled the class’s 45th-46th class reunion for the Labor Day Weekend.

The festivities will begin Friday night, September 3, with the “Party on the Patio” at the Van Wert Elks Lodge. This will be a casual night of fun, with light snacks and a cash bar, from 7 to 11 p.m. The actual reunion will be on Saturday, September 4, at Willow Bend Country Club, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Reservations are required. The cost is $25 per person. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages of choice will be available. Send payment no later than August 15 to: Pat Ryan, c/o Citizens National Bank, P.O. 260, Van Wert, OH 45891. Class members are also asked to reach out to other classmates with this information.

For more information, call 419.203.7554.