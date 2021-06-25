WKSD/WERT release football schedules

Radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have set broadcast schedules for the upcoming high school football season.

WKSD will broadcast various area games while WERT will again serve as the “Voice of the Cougars” and will feature all Van Wert games. All games will be carried live and all games are slated to be played on Friday nights.

The schedule is subject to change and playoff broadcast schedules will be announced once pairings are set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

WKSD

August 20: Arlington at Paulding

August 27: Hicksville at Crestview

September 3: Crestview at Wayne Trace

September 10: Hicksville at Wayne Trace

September 17: Jefferson at Crestview

September 24: Wayne Trace at Antwerp

October 1: Paulding at Tinora

October 8: Antwerp at Paulding

October 15: Paulding at Wayne Trace

October 22: Antwerp at Hicksville

WERT

August 20: Van Wert at Bryan

August 27: Celina at Van Wert

September 3: Van Wert at Defiance

September 10: Wapakoneta at Van Wert

September 17: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

September 24: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

October 1: Van Wert at Shawnee

October 8: Kenton at Van Wert

October 15: Van Wert at Elida

October 22: Bath at Van Wert