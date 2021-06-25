WKSD/WERT release football schedules
Van Wert independent sports
Radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have set broadcast schedules for the upcoming high school football season.
WKSD will broadcast various area games while WERT will again serve as the “Voice of the Cougars” and will feature all Van Wert games. All games will be carried live and all games are slated to be played on Friday nights.
The schedule is subject to change and playoff broadcast schedules will be announced once pairings are set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
WKSD
August 20: Arlington at Paulding
August 27: Hicksville at Crestview
September 3: Crestview at Wayne Trace
September 10: Hicksville at Wayne Trace
September 17: Jefferson at Crestview
September 24: Wayne Trace at Antwerp
October 1: Paulding at Tinora
October 8: Antwerp at Paulding
October 15: Paulding at Wayne Trace
October 22: Antwerp at Hicksville
WERT
August 20: Van Wert at Bryan
August 27: Celina at Van Wert
September 3: Van Wert at Defiance
September 10: Wapakoneta at Van Wert
September 17: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
September 24: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
October 1: Van Wert at Shawnee
October 8: Kenton at Van Wert
October 15: Van Wert at Elida
October 22: Bath at Van Wert
POSTED: 06/25/21 at 6:51 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports