Brent Jones Convoy parade grand marshal

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The 2021 Convoy Community Days Parade grand marshal will be Brent Jones.

Jones

Born and raised in the Convoy area and a graduate of Crestview High School, he has a passion and love for the Convoy community. Jones has been a member of the Convoy Community Days Committee, as chairman for 18 years and also providing services as sound tech, tent raiser, food purchaser, and equipment provider from “the trailer”.

Jones has been a member of Convoy Lions Club for 20 years, serving as past president and vice president and receiving the “Lion of the Year” award for District 13A. He is also president of Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County, and has been a member of that organization for 31 years. In addition, he is worship leader and pianist for Grace Bible Church in Van Wert.

When not doing community work, he is employed by Kenn-Feld Group as its corporation logistics coordinator and part-time Union Township cemetery maintenance man.

Jones and his wife, Debbie, have six children and 11 grandchildren in their blended family that help to occupy their time..

This year’s grand marshal is riding in his sister-in-law, Rose Jones’, Ford Mustang convertible.