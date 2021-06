Library lists schedule for June 28-July 1

Independent staff and submitted information

Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program schedule of events for the week of June 28-July 3 is as follows:

Main Library

Jungle Animals Week

Monday, June 28

10:30 a.m. — Armstrong Air & Space Museum presents “Phases of the Moon”

Jungle Animals Craft & Sticker Fun|

Name the Puppet Week

Tuesday, June 29

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

10:30 a.m. — “Tromp Through the Swamp” Musical Program by Tom Sieling

Wednesday, June 30

10 a.m. — Family Story & Craft Time

10:30 a.m. — Science Central presents “What’s the Matter?”

Hungry Hungry Hippos

Thursday, July 1

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

10:30 a.m. — Best of the Best Magic Show with Jeff Wawrzaszek

Friday, July 2

10 a.m. — Family Story & Craft Time

Patriotic Coloring Fun

Saturday, July 3

The Library is closed for the Fourth of July weekend

Convoy Branch

Monday, June 28

Snoopy Snap Bracelets

Tuesday, June 29

Animal Corner Bookmarks

Wednesday, June 30

10-10:30 a.m. — Story Time

Build-a-Fox Puppet Craft

Thursday, July 1

Candy Count

Fourth of July Craft

Friday, July 2

Branch closed

Saturday, July 3

Branch is closed

Middle Point Branch

Monday, June 28

Guessing Contest

Raccoon Craft

Tuesday, June 29

Branch is closed

Wednesday, June 30

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Fox Craft

Thursday, July 1

6-6:30 p.m. — Story Time and Pom Pom Caterpillar Craft

Friday, July 2

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 3

Branch is closed

Ohio City Branch

Monday, June 28

Cow Sack Puppets

Tuesday, June 29

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Make a Hat

Wednesday, June 30

Branch is closed

Thursday, July1

Fourth of July Craft

Friday, July 2

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 3

Branch is closed

Willshire Branch

Monday, June 28

Spinning Tops

Tuesday, June 29

1 p.m. — Story Time & Pet Phots

Wednesday, June 30

Flower Painting

Thursday, July 1

Fourth of July Craft

Friday, July 2

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 3

Branch is closed

Wren Branch

Monday, June 28

1 p.m. — Story Time & Spinning Tops Craft

Tuesday, June 29

Pet Photos

Wednesday, June 30

Flower Painting

Thursday, July 1

Fourth of July Craft

Friday, July 2

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 3

Branch is closed